Mother and two children injured in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. — One woman and her two children were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Liberty.

Liberty police responded to the crash just before 1:30 p.m. on Church Road near Camille Street.

Police said the 26-year-old female driver of a black SUV was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her two children, a 7-month-old and a 17-month-old, were also taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The other vehicle involved had two occupants who were checked and released at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Police said there was also a secondary minor crash near the scene with no injuries reported.

The roadway remains closed at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated online on FOX4 News at 5 and 6.