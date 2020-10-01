Mother battles cockroach infestation and other issues at metro public housing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A young Kansas City mother says it’s easy to spot the uninvited visitors in her home.

Erica White says she has been dealing with a cockroach infestation and a host of other issues at her subsidized apartment at Charter Landing for months.

“At night time, if you walk in here and hit the light switch, it looks like you are about to play connect the dots,” said Erica White, referring to the cockroach infestation.

“They are in the walls, they are coming outside of the siding on the outside of the apartment. You can complain to the however many times you want to and they are going to respond, it’s not a priority,” She said.

White says she has been living in the unit since 2016, and the problems have progressively worsened, including a sliding door that won’t close, a stove that has caught fire multiple times, and mold.

She says her daughter has been in and out of the hospital with respiratory problems. Her mother was burned from the stove. Cockroaches have even crawled in family member’s ears.

“It’s not fair. Nobody should have to live in these circumstances. They don’t live like this. They don’t live like this. They can go home, put their feet up, but we got to suffer,” White said.

The company that manages Charter Landing Apartments wouldn’t comment on White’s complaint or other issues regarding the complex.

White says she wants the problems fixed because she can’t afford to move right now.

“Situations and circumstances are bad and with COVID going on, and you can’t really move right now. So, it’s like I’m still stuck. Either way it goes, I’m still stuck. I’ve been on the waiting list for a two bedroom since 2017. Here it is going on 2021. I am in a worst predicament than when I even asked to move,” White said.

A Kansas City Housing Authority spokesperson tells FOX4 they are aware of the issues at Charter Landing, but have no jurisdiction over the HUD assisted property.

All renters with issues are told to call HUD’s complaint line at 800-685-8470.

KC Tenants is also assisting with various issues. Their contact is (913) 593-7032.