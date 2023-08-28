KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is now facing charges after a baby was found dead in the woods earlier this summer.

Raeleena Barlett has been charged with abandonment of a corpse in Jackson County.

Court documents say Kansas City police responded to a vacant lot in the area of 41st Street and Pittman Road on May 13. That’s where officers found a deceased 6-month-old infant in a field.

Two days later, court documents say Barlett, the infant’s mother, told a witness her child was deceased but didn’t say anything else about the death.

Barlett told police the 6-month-old died May 6 when she found the child cold and stiff. The woman said she didn’t know how her daughter ended up in the field.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner has ruled the child’s cause of death as undetermined. Court documents say there were no signs of physical abuse found in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.