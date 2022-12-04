KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection with the death of a child and neglecting another child.

Adair R. Fish, 43, faces abuses or neglect of a child resulting in death, abuse or neglect of a child, and two first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John Avenue on November 3 regarding a deceased juvenile and a second juvenile, who was found unresponsive.

A 911 call was called by Fish and, during the call with the police and paramedics, she stated that one of the children has been dead for several days.

Upon arrival, officers found two children, one deceased and the other non-responsive.

During the execution of the search warrant, the apartment was discovered to be cluttered with trash, debris, old food, and other items. Investigators said the trash was approximately two to five feet high off of the floor.

According to the charging documents, there was a strong odor of death in the air, and insect activity was present.

One of the children was discovered in amongst the debris in a state of decomposition. The child was also wrapped in blankets and had skin slippage.

Fish was the legal guardian of the child and had care, custody, and control of their health and well-being.

A doctor diagnosed that the deceased child suffered from malnutrition and dehydration.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.