KANSAS CITY, Mo — Jabraughn James was shot a few a months ago in the Westport area and after receving justice, the mother of his children sheds light on what kind of person James was.

Nearly 3 months after his death, a slice of justice has arrived, the mother of the victim’s children sharing her story.

“To hear that he didn’t make it, it really crushed my soul. It crushed my heart, it hurts. I was angry. I’m still angry, like he deserves to be here,” Tranika said.



Still grappling with the loss of a life so young, Jabraughn James was a father of two, who wanted the best not for him, but for those around him.

“He was a very loyal, loving, caring guy, you know. His smile was just huge and it can just light up a room,” She said.



Not a number and not a statistic, but a man who lived for his children, who woke up every morning to make sure his people were taken care of.



“He was a young, hard working, black father, you know. Like any regular person, he wanted to just live life and take care of his children and love his family,” the mother of his children said.



That all changed on December 6th, when James and his friends were leaving a bar. Police say Kershmire Ralls, walked up on them and fired multiple shots, wounding two and killing James.



Now, Tranika says she’s happy that some sort of justice has been handed down, but knows the fight will be long, as she longs for her boys to have their rock back.

“It just sucks, now that my son doesn’t get to experience the kind of man he was and get to have that special bond growing up,” she said.



She’s now begging for the guns to be put down, so no other family, no other mother, has to sit where she finds herself sitting.



“We just want everyone to know that gun violence is not okay. It’s not okay. His family’s hurting, Everyone’s hurting, we’re all hurting,” Tranika said.



