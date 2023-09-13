KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after a Grain Valley couple was sentenced, the victim’s mother is speaking out, saying justice has finally been served for her daughter.

The remains of 32-year-old Kensie Aubry were found buried on the couple’s property.

Cindy Aubry, Kensie’s mom, said she’s glad it’s finally over, and while she thinks about her every day, she knows her daughter is in heaven.

“I miss just her love, her hugs, her happiness that she has in her heart,” Cindy said.

What made Kensie Aubry so special will always be etched in the mind of her biggest supporter: her mother.

“Justice was served. My daughter was a very sweet person. She would have done anything for anybody,” Cindy said.

It was just Tuesday that a judge sentenced two people who were found guilty of not only killing Kensie Aubry but also of abusing a 13-year-old girl.

The sentence for Michael Hendricks was life in prison with no possibility parole for first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Maggie Ybarra was also sentenced to life in prison, or 30 years, for her second-degree murder conviction, plus maximum sentences for her other charges.

In Missouri, a life sentence is defined as 30 years unless the charge is first-degree murder, like Hendricks’ case, in which case life means life.

“I was very, very happy,” Kensie’s mom said.

Yet despite what they did, Cindy Aubry is showing grace, hoping they use this as a second chance.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

“They have a second chance, that’s the way I look at it they can be in prison, and you know get a change of heart, get to know the Lord and know what they did was wrong,” Cindy said.

Cindy says she hopes something good comes from this even though she may not see it yet.