Mother of teen murder victim demands justice, supports KC mayor’s efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother of a 15-year-old boy shot and killed Tuesday in a Ruskin Heights park is demanding justice against all of those involved in her son’s murder.

“You all could have settled it different, but you settled it with killing my baby,” said Janae Drake, mother of Terrell Bell. “My only one son. Am I angry? Angry! Do I have any forgiveness for anybody? No. I’m hurt. I’m hurt. I lost my only one son.”

Drake expressed the pain more and more families are feeling after losing loved ones in shootings. The mother of three said she has watched surveillance video of three suspects chasing her son down the street, near Sycamore Park, which ended with one person shooting and killing Bell.

Drake said teens don’t solve their differences by fighting anymore. She says it seems everybody has to grab a gun. And although she says she tried to teach Bell to walk away from confrontations, she lost her son anyway to a shooting in the streets.

“He had plans for football, college, everything,” Drake said. “I didn’t raise my son in the streets. I didn’t raise my son to be a gangster. I didn’t raise my son to be nothing like how he went out in the streets. My baby got shot down in the street. They chased him. I want justice for the other two. I want justice.”

Drake said only one person has been charged in Bell’s death, even though she believes three were involved in the crime. She wants the other two suspects held accountable for their actions as well.

Drake also said the mayor’s public safety budget didn’t have anything to do with what happened to her son. She claimed that if police had been doing their jobs, Mayor Quinton Lucas would not have had to create a separate prevention and community services fund.

Mayor Lucas said at the news conference that deaths like this are why the status quo needs to change, relating to the way police have always been funded.

