Mother pleads for help in solving recent murder of son at Matney Park in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A local mother is pleading with the community to help detectives find the person responsible for her son’s murder.

“I was walking into church with my aunt and my daughter called to tell me that our Skylar had been brutally murdered,” Deana Meador said.

Police received the 911 call early last Sunday morning just before 5:30. When the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene, 30-year-old Skylar Needham was still in his car which had driven over the curb of the parking lot at Matney Park and into the playground.

Meador said her son had been shot multiple times.

“Skylar worked two jobs for his family, Meador said. “He was a husband and a father of two baby girls. He was well loved.”

Flowers rest where the car rolled to a stop.

Meador said her son had come here to exercise and play a little Pokémon GO before a busy day with his family. She tells FOX4 nothing was taken from her son or his car and she has no idea why anyone would want to hurt him.

“He was brutally and maliciously murdered and I’m just here to ask anyone in Kansas City if they have any information or know anyone that was out here.”

The sheriff’s department has not made any arrests in the case but there are plenty of homes and a school near the park and they are hoping for a lead.

If you know anything at all about what happened at Matney Park last Sunday morning, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department.