KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother and shooting survivor is begging for help to identify a killer who took her 22-month-old son’s life two years ago today.

There’s continuing outrage over the deadly shooting of an innocent child.

Investigators say they need help to identify the person responsible for this triple shooting in 2020.

Tyron Payton was only two months shy of his second birthday when a bullet cut his life all too short.

The child, his parents and another person were sitting in a rental car parked in front of their home near 33rd and Agnes streets when someone walked up and opened fire.

The little boy’s mom says the gunman didn’t know her or her family. Juhna Payton says she tried to shield her son from the gunfire. She suffered six separate gunshot wounds in the shooting. But she couldn’t stop one more bullet from taking her son’s life.

“He didn’t die for nothing, he saved me,” Juhna Payton said. “At two years old, a mother is supposed to save him and he saved me. With that, I have to live. Because he died for me. So I got to live for him no matter how hard it is.”

The parents drove the boy to a nearby fire station where firefighters say they did everything they could to try to save the boy’s life.

Police say they later identified 17 bullet holes in the car.

“This did happen just before 3 o’clock in the afternoon in a relatively crowded area,” said Sgt. Mark Slater, a KCPD homicide detective. “That’s what makes us all believe that people do know about this. They know who’s responsible.”

A $25,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest in Tyron’s death.

You can remain anonymous by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

