RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A mother and her 9-year-old son, both from Kansas City, Missouri, died Monday at 2:56 p.m. when the vehicle they were in left the road, entered a ditch, and struck a tree, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cornelia Jasper, 42, and Gavin Jasper, 9, both died when the 2005 Dodge Stratus they were traveling in, left the road for “unknown reasons”, rolled on its side, and hit a tree. The crash happened at 6143 South 32nd Street in Manhattan.

Both Cornelia and Gavin were wearing their seatbelts, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.