KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rosilyn Temple said a quick prayer before her volunteers with KC Mothers in Charge set out to visit multiple neighborhoods Wednesday.

“Let them receive this message, God. Let them want the change,” she said.

Temple, founder of Mothers in Charge, set out in some of Kansas City’s deadliest neighborhoods to engage and educate residents to report crimes and utilize CrimeStoppers.

“We have to stop allowing people to be victimized in our community,” she said.

Temple, who lost her son in a homicide in 2011, more than 10 years ago, wants families who lost loved ones to violence to find justice. She believes justice can be served if people report crimes.

She and volunteers left special doorhangers with a CrimeStoppers QR code that allows people to report crimes.

“If you see any violent crimes, homicides, whatever you think, you can scan this with your phone, and it goes to CrimeStoppers and it’s anonymous,” she said.

And while it’s usually women in this group spearheading these efforts, Darryl Young felt called to this mission to make Kansas City a safer place.

“I’ve lost people like this, so I thought I’d get out here and support them,” he said. “I wish other men would support this because this is real. It doesn’t make a difference who you are. We are just losing them.”

The organization canvassed the neighborhoods of Linwood and Agnes, 35th and S. Benton, and 40th and S. Benton.

“I want to help you, and I don’t want you to be in fear in your own neighborhood and your own home because I understand what it’s like to live in a neighborhood where you hear gunshots,” Temple said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.