KANSAS CITY, Kan. — New hours are coming to the Unified Government’s Treasury and Motor Vehicle Departments.

Starting the week of May 16, the department will close to the public every Wednesday. The Unified Government said the move was necessary to allow employees to complete critical job training.

The departments will be open to the public Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., until further notice.

The Unified Government said the shift will eventually lead to better customer service whether it’s in-person or online. Leaders also expect to see lower staff turnover which would lead to more experienced employees to help the public.

The UG also plans to being offering in-person services beginning in July. Right now the government only offers new vehicle registration in-person.

Leaders said a new system means it will be easier for the public to make an appointment, find information online, and get an answer to a general question while visiting the office.

The Unified Government has additional information available about the shift on its website.

