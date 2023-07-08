KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:10 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to a one-vehicle motorcycle crash.

A grey BMW motorcycle was traveling south on I-35 above the speed limit.

The driver then went off the road to the right, on the bridge over 27th Street. They struck a concrete jersey barrier, ejecting the driver over the side and onto the pavement.

The driver was wearing a helmet. They were transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.