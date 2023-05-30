KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A New York biker riding through the Kansas City metro with the Outcast Motorcycle Club pleads guilty to a gun charge.

Edward DeJesus, 56, admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm when a police officer arrested him last year.

An Independence detective tried to stop the group for speeding on Interstate 70 as the Outcast Motorcycle Club rode through the city on June 3, 2022.

Court documents show the motorcycles were weaving in and out of traffic and failing to yield for other drivers. An officer reported seeing DeJesus riding a black Harley Davidson Road Glide in excess of 100 miles an hour on I-70 at Noland Road. The officer said DeJesus was driving between cars to get through traffic.

DeJesus exited I-70 and pulled into a parking lot before stopping at a gas station. The officer pulled up beside the motorcycle and arrested DeJesus.

Court documents show officers found a dollar bill in DeJesus’ wallet that contained cocaine. Officers also found a loaded Glock handgun and two magazines in the saddlebags of the motorcycle.

Since DeJesus is a convicted felon it is illegal for him to have a gun or ammunition.

He faces 10 years in prison when he is sentenced.