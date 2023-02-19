KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday evening.

According to a KCPD, a white Chrysler 300 was heading west on Blue Valley Park Road and west 23rd Street at around 6:34 p.m.

A black Honda motorcycle was driving on the double yellow lines between the east and westbound lanes on 23rd Street when the Chrsler later hit the motorcycle causing it to go off the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured in the collision.