OLATHE, Kan. — A motorcycle crash in Olathe late Monday night left a 23-year-old man dead, Olathe police said.

According to the Olathe Police department, officers were called to West 119th Street over Interstate 35 in response to a single motorcycle crash shortly after 11:19 p.m.

They found the 23-year-old victim unresponsive and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Olathe PD continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.