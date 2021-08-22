Motorcycle crashes into truck sending two to the hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people that were on a motorcycle were ejected after crashing into an truck that pulled out in front of them on US 40 Highway.

One adult man and adult woman were sent to the hospital with critical and life threatening injuries, respectively.

The Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed northbound on US 40 Highway when a Ford Taurus pulled out from a gas station at Brentwood Avenue and the motorcycle crashed into the rear left side of it.

Neither the man or the woman were wearing helmets.

The driver of the Ford was not injured, but is being investigated for impairment.

