Motorcycle rider injured in head-on crash with car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle rider is hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on crash involving a car.

Police responded to Little Blue and Woods Chapel roads around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The driver of a white Ford Fusion told investigators she noticed the motorcycle coming toward her on the wrong side of the road. She said she slowed down and nearly stopped before the motorcycle hit her head-on. Investigators said the driver was thrown off his bike and landed several feet away from the crash.

According to the crash report, the injured man wore a helmet and a full face shield and is hospitalized. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

