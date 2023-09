KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday afternoon with life-threatening injuries following a crash.

KCPD says this happened at about 4:30 on Thursday at Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue.

A crash report shows the motorcyclist was headed west on Truman when they hit the front of an SUV where the driver was turning left onto Hardesty.

The crash report doesn’t mention whether the SUV driver was hurt.