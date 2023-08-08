KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday night after a Westport crash left them pinned under another vehicle.

Around 9:11 p.m. Kansas City police were called to the area of 39th Street and SW Trafficway for an injury crash.

Officers say a Ford Edge was making a left turn from 39th Street onto SW Trafficway when it struck a Honda CVR 300 Motorcycle traveling east on 39th Street.

As the Ford made the turn, the motorcycle struck the right front corner of the SUV and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle directly into the path of the Ford. The motorcyclist was then run over, pinned under the vehicle and dragged by the Ford.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Ford was not hurt in the crash.