KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist has critical injuries Friday after a crash on 71 Highway in Kansas City, police say.

Officers were called to 71 Highway and 59th Street around 11 a.m. Friday for a reported injury crash.

Police determined the driver of a Kia Sorento minivan was headed northbound on 71 Highway when it failed to stop at a red light. KCPD said the minivan hit a Suzuki motorcyclist who was driving westbound on 59th Street.

First responders took the motorcyclist to the hospital in critical condition. The minivan driver was not injured.

Police closed 71 Highway to all traffic for over an hour, but the highway has since reopened.