KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Saturday night.

Investigators said officers responded to a crash around 11:02 p.m. and learned that a black Harley Street Glide was traveling westbound on 150 Highway when it was rear-ended by a black Chevrolet Malibu who was traveling westbound on 152 Highway.

The Chevrolet was then rear-ended by a black Honda Civic. A silver Dodge Ram was stopping to avoid the collision and was rear-needed by a black Toyota Scion and a white Ford Focus traveling westbound on 152 Highway, then struck the motorcycle that was lying in the middle of the highway.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. All other involved drivers/passengers were uninjured in the collision.