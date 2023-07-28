KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist has critical injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, police say.

Kansas City police were called to the area of Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a Vitacci Titan motorcycle was driving east on Independence Avenue when it hit a concrete median and the rider was ejected.

The motorcyclist was then hit by the driver of a Honda Accord who left that scene, police said.

Medics took the motorcycle rider to the hospital in critical condition.

Police located the Honda a few blocks away and took the driver into custody, a KCPD spokesperson said. Police are still investigating.