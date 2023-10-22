KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person driving a motorcycle through downtown Kansas City lost their life around 9:50 p.m. Saturday evening in a hit-and-run, according to police.

KCPD arrived and found the victim dead at the intersection of Truman Road and Campbell Avenue, a couple blocks from T-Mobile Center.

Initial investigations show the driver of a Kawasaki motorbike was going eastbound on Truman when an unknown vehicle failed to yield while making a left turn onto Truman.

The motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and was declared dead at the scene. Responders say the unknown vehicle left the crash without stopping. This investigation is still ongoing.