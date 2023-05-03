KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday.

Investigators said a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling southbound on Highway 169 just south of Briarcliff at a high rate of speed around midnight.

The motorcyclist failed the curve, going off the roadway to the right and striking the metal guardrail. The driver was thrown off the motorcycle.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene. Police have not identified the motorcyclist at this time.

