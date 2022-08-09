INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A motorcyclist has died Monday in a crash where Independence police say they were driving carelessly.

Police said the deadly crash happened around 10:30 a.m. when a 1997 Suzuki Bandit motorcycle going eastbound on E. 23rd Street hit a 2017 Buick Enclave at S. Point Street.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene. Police said hew as wearing a helmet. The driver of the Buick wasn’t injured.

Police said, according to witnesses, the motorcyclist was driving carelessly before the crash.

Independence police have not identified the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

