KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Northland.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at NE Cookingham Drive and N. Reinking Road.

Kansas City police says a white Chevy Silverado, pulling a trailer with a Sting Ray boat was traveling west on NE Cookingham and was turning right onto NE Reinking.

The driver of a motorcycle, also heading west, attempted to avoid the boat and trailer, laid his motorcycle down and slid under the right side of the trailer, striking it, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Liberty Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Silverado were not injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.