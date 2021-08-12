Motorcyclist dies after crashing into disabled vehicle in Leawood Wednesday night

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a disabled vehicle that crashed minutes before near I-435 and State Line Road Wednesday night.

Leawood police said at about 9:19 p.m., a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old crashed on westbound I-435 and was left disabled in the roadway.

The driver had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Minutes later, at about 9:22 p.m., a 25-year-old man on a motorcycle struck the disabled vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Overland Park Regional with critical injuries, but died from his injuries.

No identification is available for the driver or the motorcyclist at this time. Leawood police continue to investigate both crashes.