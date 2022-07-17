A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash near 18th and Broadway Sunday morning.

The Kansas City Police Department says a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Broadway then crossed over the center yellow lines and struck a southbound yellow Volkswagen Beatle head-on around 1:40 a.m.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle, striking the windshield of the Volkswagen with his head and body.

He was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen refused medical attention at the scene. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

