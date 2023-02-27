KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a motorcyclist has died over a week after a crash in east Kansas City.

The crash happened Feb. 18 near 23rd Street and Blue Valley Park Road.

Police said the driver of a Honda motorcycle was traveling on the double yellow lines between east and westbound traffic on 23rd Street when the driver of a Chrysler 300 struck the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle went off the roadway, police said, and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

Kansas City police said they were notified the motorcyclist died late Sunday. The driver has not been identified at this time.

