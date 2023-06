KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night.

Police said the crash happened at Little Blue Parkway and Marion Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, and police did not have any information at the time of what led to the crash.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed.