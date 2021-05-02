Motorcyclist dies in early morning crash near Stadium Drive and Royal Way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed following a crash early Sunday morning in Kansas City.

The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. near Stadium Drive and Royal Way.

Police said the driver of a red Yamaha motorcycle was seen driving north on Stadium Drive at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control on a curve and went off the roadway where he was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

He was wearing a full face helmet, according to police.