SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A four vehicle crash near Smithville, Missouri, left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Samuel Reffett was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle northbound on U.S. 169, just north of DD Highway, when he hit a 2016 Ford Explorer and was ejected from the bike at 5:28 p.m.

He then struck two more vehicles, a 2007 Toyota Tacoma and a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Reffett was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No injuries were reported from the other three vehicles and they were all driven from the scene.

According to the MSHP crash log, Reffett was wearing a safety device.

