LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to the crash at about 8:38 p.m. near the intersection of Missouri Highway 291 and North Stewart Road.

A 2017 Harley Davidson was travelling north on Highway 291 and cross over into the southbound lanes and crashed head on with a southbound GMC truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and is identified as Christopher Huntington, 43, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The two people in the truck were not injured.

