Motorcyclist dies in Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly crash where a motorcyclist collided with an SUV just after 2 a.m. on Sunday at Independence Avenue and Kensington.

The crash report says the driver of a Chevrolet SUV had been headed westbound on Independence and was making a left turn when the eastbound motorcyclist crashed into the SUV. The motorcyclist is a 28-year-old man from Kansas City, his name wasn’t given.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and was eventually allowed to leave. This is the 57th deadly crash of 2021 in Kansas City.