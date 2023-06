KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near the Country Club Plaza Wednesday night.

Kansas City police say just before 9 p.m. a Suzuki GSXR 1000 was traveling south on Ward Parkway near Brush Creek when the driver lost control on the curve. He then struck the raised concrete curb and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Emergency crews took the driver to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet identified the victim.