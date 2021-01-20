Motorcyclist has critical injuries following crash at Linwood and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Emergency crews are on the scene following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that has left one person with serious injuries Wednesday night.

The crash involving the motorcyclist and a pickup was reported just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Linwood and Prospect.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup was not reported to have injuries and remained on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android