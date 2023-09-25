KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Monday that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on Chouteau Trafficway and East Gardner Avenue.

Police said the driver of a red Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Chouteau Trafficway when they hit a white GMC Terrain that was making a left turn at the intersection of Gardner Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC was reported to have minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.