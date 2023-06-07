KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a motorcycle has life-threatening injuries following a crash Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police says the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on northbound Interstate 435 and East 63rd Street.

The motorcyclist was speeding north on I-435 and was seen weaving between multiple lanes and popping wheelies, according to police.

One witness said when the motorcyclist went to pass them he looked over his shoulder and drove into the end of a guardrail, according to police.

Police said the driver was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist did have a helmet on at the time of the crash, according to police.