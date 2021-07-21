Motorcyclist has serious injuries after hit-and-run crash in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person has serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies are currently on scene of the crash involving a motorcyclist and the driver of an SUV that left the scene and was heading towards Leavenworth County.

The sheriff’s office said U.S. Highway 24/40 will be closed to traffic between East 1500 Road and East 1600 Road for an unknown amount of time as crews work the scene. This is just east of Tee Pee Junction near Lawrence.

The motorcycle driver was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.