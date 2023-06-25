LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a crash in Lee’s Summit, police say.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of N.E. Todd George Parkway and N.E. Leinweber Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined a Toyota SUV had been traveling west on Leinweber while the motorcycle was driving south on Todd George Parkway.

Lee’s Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said a preliminary investigation determined the SUV driver ran a stop sign, hitting the motorcyclist.

Medics took the motorcycle rider to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but he later died. Police have not released the man’s name yet.

The Toyota driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether the SUV driver was impaired at the time of the crash. Charges have not been filed at this time.