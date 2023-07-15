KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday afternoon, there was a reported injury collision near 31st and Prospect.

Investigations revealed that red Suzuki SV5 motorcycle was traveling southbound on Prospect at a high rate of speed.

Just south of 31st Street, a gray Ford Escape was pulling out of a shopping center Parking lot onto Prospect.

The motorcycle struck the Ford, ejecting the motorcyclist off the vehicle. They were not wearing a helmet. The person was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The driver and juvenile passenger of the Ford were uninjured.