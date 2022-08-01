KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road Sunday night.

The Kansas City Police Department said at about 7:22 p.m., a maroon Pontiac Vibe driving north on 71 suddenly changed lanes into the path of an oncoming black Harley Davidson.

The motorcyclist crashed into the Pontiac, drifted off the highway and hit an exit sign. They were ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the grassy median.

They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition an died from their injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac Vibe was not injured in the crash.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.