Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on I-670 shuts down eastbound lanes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle driver is in critical condition after crashing into a car on I-670 on June 6.

Police responded at 1:40 p.m. to a collision beneath the Grand Street overpass.

Officers discovered that an SUV driver heading eastbound slowed down due to traffic congestion. The driver of the motorcycle was traveling behind the SUV and ran into its back end.

Police closed down the eastbound lanes due to the crash. They also shut down the I-35 exits onto I-670. Closures lasted for about an hour.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.