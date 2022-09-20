KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being ejected in a crash on The Paseo late Monday night.

At about 11:24 p.m., police were called to the area near 58th Street and The Paseo where the motorcyclist had failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The black Kawasaki Ninja was traveling south on The Paseo and once they failed to take the curve correctly, entered the northbound lanes and hit the median that separates the north and southbound lanes.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was ejected, landing in the northbound lanes of The Paseo next to the median.

They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

