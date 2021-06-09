Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash where a motorcyclist was critically hurt near a McDonald’s at W. 95th and Foster in Overland Park.

Police tell FOX4 that a driver pulling out of the McDonald’s parking lot T-boned the motorcycle, throwing them from the bike. Investigators say the driver fled the scene, but the woman was caught at 103rd and Metcalf.

The victim is a 30-year-old man who was taken to a hospital.

Overland Park police say they are investigating this as a hit-and-run crash because the driver didn’t contact police nor did she return to the scene on her own, and she is under arrest.

This is a developing breaking news story that will be updated, refresh this page for more details as we confirm them.

