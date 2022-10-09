JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist has apparent injuries that occurred in Johnson County Saturday evening.

A 2008 Harley Davidson was traveling east on K10 around 8:30 p.m. when a red truck merged into the lane where the motorcyclist was traveling. The motorcyclist marched onto the right shoulder to avoid contact with the truck.

The motorcycle lost control and overturned in loose gravel and grass on the shoulder. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 63-year-old Lawrence man William Riggs.

The driver of the truck continued southbound after the crash.

