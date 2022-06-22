KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating an early morning crash that sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at The Paseo.

Police said the driver of a white Buick Encore rear ended the motorcycle. The rider lost control, causing the rider to be thrown off the bike and the motorcycle to hit the concrete barrier.

The rider suffered life-threatening injuries and is hospitalized.

Officers said the driver of the Buick originally stopped, but left the accident when another driver stopped to help the injured biker.

The driver eventually had to stop and pull into a gas station because of the damage to the Buick.

Emergency responders notified police who took the driver into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. The suspect was not injured in the crash.

