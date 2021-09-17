Motorcyclist killed after driving too fast on ramp from I-435 to I-49, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 435 ramp to southbound Interstate 49.

Police said the driver of a black Harley Davidson was traveling south on I-435; taking the ramp to southbound I-49. He was traveling too fast on the curve and went off the highway, going into the grass until under the overpass where the vehicle flipped and the driver was thrown off.

The driver of the motorcycle, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first