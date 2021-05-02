Motorcyclist killed after striking deer near Warsaw

WARSAW, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after the driver of a motorcycle was killed after striking a deer near Warsaw, Missouri.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Route MM southbound, north of U.S. 65.

The highway patrol saw the crash occurred as the motorcyclist was traveling south on Route MM when the driver began to skid and struck a deer. The motorcycle then went to the side of the road, overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old Geary W. Shaddox, was pronounced dead on the scene.

